Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 25 NH projects of 257 km length on Wed

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 25 national highway projects of a total length of 257 km with an investment of Rs 11,721 crore in Jammu on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, these projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces, along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, it added.

According to the statement, the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities.

The projects will involve rehabilitation and up-gradation of some sections, construction of viaduct and tunnel and rectification of black spots, it said.