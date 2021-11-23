Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 25 NH projects of 257 km length on Wed

According to an official statement, these projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 25 national highway projects of a total length of 257 km with an investment of Rs 11,721 crore in Jammu on Wednesday.
According to an official statement, these projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.
- To experience India's culture & heritage, Indian Railways to launch about 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains
- Various projects inaugurated at Haldia Dock Complex! Indian waterway expanding at unmatched pace: Union Minister
- No more standing in lines to get water connections! Several services of Delhi Jal Board to be available online
These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces, along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, it added.
According to the statement, the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities.
The projects will involve rehabilitation and up-gradation of some sections, construction of viaduct and tunnel and rectification of black spots, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.