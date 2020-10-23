  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Metro starts lowering giant 73-metre long machine in Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor; details

October 23, 2020 12:33 PM

On Delhi Metro's Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, these tunnels will be located between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension metro stations.

DMRC has started the lowering work of the first-ever Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of Phase 4 project work at Vikaspuri.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the lowering work of the first-ever Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of Phase 4 project work at Vikaspuri on Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor. Between Vikaspuri and Krishna Park Extension, two tunnels (for up and down movement) of 1.4 km will be bored as part of this tunnelling drive. According to DMRC, the tunnelling work with the TBM is likely to start next month, once the lowering as well as assembling of the giant 73-metre long machine is completed. On Delhi Metro’s Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, these tunnels will be located between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension metro stations. The tunnelling work with TBM will start from the Vikaspuri area in continuation of the Magenta line tunnel that has been already built for the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, which is currently operational.

According to DMRC, the tunnel will be built at a depth of around 14 to 16 metres. In these tunnels, about 2,040 concrete rings will be installed. The inner diameter of each tunnel will be 5.8 metres. It is being expected that the entire tunnelling work on this stretch will be completed in about a duration of 15 months. The tunnel’s alignment will be along the Outer Ring Road. The DMRC further stated that nearly 27 km of underground lines will be constructed as part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 work approved so far. The underground sections of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will comprise of 7.74 km in total.

A Tunnel Boring Machine is utilized to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section, DMRC stated. The machine can be used through a variety of soil and rock strata. The TBMs can be designed to bore through anything from hard rock to sand. With TBMs, the way tunnelling work is done has been revolutionized all across the world. Now with the help of these machines, tunnels can be bored without causing disturbance to the buildings and other surface structures. According to DMRC, these machines are especially useful for tunnelling work on underground sections in congested urban areas. TBMs are being used by Delhi Metro for its tunnelling work since the Phase 1 project. Around 30 TBMs were used in Phase 3 when about 50 km of underground sections were built.

Delhi Metro
