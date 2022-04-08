UP govt, AAI sign lease pact for Ayodhya International airport

Civil Aviation Department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres for the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The lease agreement was signed in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the remaining 86 acres land required for the airport will also be handed over soon. He said better connectivity not only save time and eases congestion but also helps the region connect with better employment opportunities and ensures the development of the area.

It may be mentioned that the UP government is planning to make the ambitious project in Ayodhya an international tourism hub in order to boost tourism and provide air-connectivity to adjoining areas.

The chief minister also informed that the process of construction of 10 new airports is going on in the state on a war footing, and currently 3 International airports are functional. “With completion of Asia’s largest International airport in Jewar and the one in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will become the biggest contributor to the country in terms of providing international air travel services,” he said.