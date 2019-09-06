Delhi airport to start facial recognition system on trial basis from today

The ministry of civil avaition had introduced the Digiyatra programme in 2018, under which operators were asked to promote seamless travel inside airports.

The Delhi airport will start the facial recognition system for passenger movement inside the aerodrome from September 6, GMR-owned Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said on Thursday. The airport operator will roll out a three-month trial for biometric-enabled travel with full-service carrier Vistara at Terminal 3.

Private airports, which face heavy passenger rush during peak hours, are introducing the facial recognition technology at check points including entry gates, security check-ins and boarding gates to increase passenger throughput.

While the Bengaluru airport has already introduced the biometric system for passengers from July, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports have conducted trials for it.

The ministry of civil avaition had introduced the Digiyatra programme in 2018, under which operators were asked to promote seamless travel inside airports.

Under this facility, the enrollment process for a passenger with valid flight tickets and government ID proof will start at the registration kiosk. Then his facial details will be captured by a camera. Subsequently, the passenger can approach departure e-gates at security check-point and boarding gates, which are fitted with cameras.

“It will be truly a seamless experience for the passengers. Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at the discretion of passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent rollout plans will be made,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

During the trial period, biometric details will be stored temporarily only to enable the departure process. As soon as the flight departs, the data of the registered passengers will be deleted, the company said.