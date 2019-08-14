Delhi airport to have fixed terminal for charter flight services, private jet; check date, key details

Delhi IGI airport: Apart from this, flyers catching flights from Delhi airport (DEL), may soon have driverless monorail to travel from one terminal to another.

Delhi IGI airport: In a major development that will suit the convenience of flyers boarding charter flight services and private jets, Delhi airport (DEL) authority has decided to have a fixed-base operator (FBO) terminal. The dedicated terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital will cater to the charter flight services and private jets. The operations will commence from the month of October this year, according to an IANS report.

The aforementioned facility is available at large and busy airports around the world. Apart from providing a designated terminal to those who use private jets and charter flights, such facilities would also help expand the general aviation services, the report said. An airport authority grants the FBO right to operators. FBO is a commercial business right under which aeronautical services are provided. These services include parking, fuelling, flight instruction, aircraft rental, and aircraft maintenance.

The FBO terminal project has been “concessioned-out” and by October 2019, the concessionary would be ready with the facility, GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I. Prabhakara Rao was quoted as saying.

Apart from this, flyers catching flights from Delhi airport (DEL), may soon have driverless monorail to travel from one terminal to another. The facility will also connect passengers to other modes of transportation such as metro and cab services. The technologically advanced service is known as ‘automated people mover’ (APM). Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) run by GMR Group, has been conducting feasibility studies for the service in the airport complex. This service is available at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. If the Delhi Airport gets this service, it will be easier for flyers boarding connecting flights from Terminal 1, Terminal 2, and Terminal 3 of the IGI airport.

Talking about the developments pertaining to the automated people mover, Rao said that feasibility studies were being conducted to look into the prospect of installing the facility. Rao also revealed that airport authority was checking all types of technologies to fixed the right one for the Delhi airport, the IANS report said.