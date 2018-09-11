Twitter appoints Sarah Personette as new head of Client Solutions

Starting mid-October, Personette would oversee all of the global regional TCS leaders, client solutions development and global brands.

Micro-blogging site Twitter has appointed Sarah Personette, the former Chief Operating Officer of Refinery29, as its new Head of Global Twitter Client Solutions (TCS).

Refinery29 is a US-based digital media and entertainment company focused on young women.

As part of her responsibilities, Personette would be based in New York and would report to Matt Derella, former Head of Twitter Client Solutions, who is now the Head of Customers in the company, TechCrunch reported late on Monday.

“Thrilled to welcome Sarah as Twitter’s new head of TCS. She will be taking the reins in overseeing our strategy and execution in helping the world’s largest businesses grow with Twitter,” Derella tweeted.

“I feel incredibly honored to be joining Twitter. I look forward to working with the top marketers in the world to help them move consumers from inspiration to action,” the report quoted Personette as saying.

Before that, Personette has also worked as the Vice President (VP) of global marketing at Facebook. She also built and led Facebook’s Global Agency Team.