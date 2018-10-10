Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Big discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Smart LED TVs, and more

Xiaomi Mi Sale is underway right now

Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale is underway where the company has announced discount, cashbacks, and other benefits on a range of products including smartphones, TVs, and accessories. The major takeaways from the sale, which kicked off on October 9 and will end on October 15, are Redmi Note 5 Pro available with Rs 2,000 discount, Mi LED Smart TV 43-inch up for grabs at Rs 20,999, and more.

Mi Super Sale Offers on Smartphones

First up is the smartphone category that sees huge discounts and other benefits for the customers. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will come with Rs 2,000 discount, which means that the 4GB RAM variant can be bought at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 14,999. On top of the discounts, Xiaomi is also offering coupons worth Rs 4,500 to be used on ixigo for flights and hotel bookings. The Jio customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 along with up to 4.5TB data.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is also available with a discount of Rs 2,000 and it can be purchased at a price of Rs 14,999. The Redmi Y2 is available to buy at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is also a part of the sale with a price tag of Rs 22,999 including a discount of Rs 7,000. This deal isn’t available as of now, however, Xiaomi will activate it later. The Mi Super Sale will also entitle the customers a flat cashback of Rs 500 on making payments using Paytm on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi A2 smartphones.

Mi Super Sale Offers on Smart TVs, Accessories, and More

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch, which launched earlier this year, is up for sale at a price of Rs 13,499, down from the launch price of Rs 13,999. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch can be grabbed at Rs 20,999 including a discount of Rs 2,000. The Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i 10000mAh is available at Rs 699, down from the price of Rs 799. Its 20000mAh counterpart is available at Rs 1,399 against the launch price of Rs 1,499.

The Mi Earphones Basic can be bought at Rs 349 including a Rs 50 discount. The Mi Earphones, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs 599, down from the price of Rs 699. The Mi Band HRX Edition is up for grabs at Rs 999 including a discount of Rs 300. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 is listed at a price of Rs 1,599, down from the launch price of Rs 1,799. The Mi Router 3C is available with a Rs 100 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 899. The Mi Selfie Stick can be bought for Rs 599.

The Xiaomi Mi Exchange programme is also available for all the smartphones available under the sale, which will let the customer get an exchange value for the old smartphone that will be adjusted against the price of the new smartphone. On using MobiKwik, the customers will get SuperCash of 25 per cent up to Rs 2,500. The ixigo vouchers will be available only on the purchase of smartphones.