WhatsApp update: This feature is no longer there to make your life easier

WhatsApp has come up with a new update that will surely make your life a lot easier.

With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp has been one of the most captivating instant messaging applications ever since its launch. With frequent updates, WhatsApp has become one of the most useful tools in our smartphones. WhatsApp uses fewer data and even with less consumption of data, the app has been able to deliver heavy work. And the way WhatsApp has been able to do so is that it provides frequent updates. By making frequent changes, WhatsApp is maintaining its dominance and a new update looks to be another effort at it.

WhatsApp has come up with a new update that will surely make your life a lot easier. Last month, WhatsApp introduced a new feature which that allows you to send a voice message with ‘locked recording’. With with update on WhatsApp, you will be able to send voice recording with your hands being free. Until this update, in case you want to send a voice message, you need to hold an icon inside the chat.

Now before the update came in, you could still send a voice message on WhatsApp by opening ‘Audio’ in the attached file tab. However, to avoid redundancy, WhatsApp has now removed one of the features to provide confusion-free and seamless usage of the app. As per a popular WhatsApp beta tester and tipster, WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has removed the audio recorded from the options. That means if you try to tap the ‘Attach’ icon, then you choose Audio, WhatsApp informs you can use the new locked recording feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp came up with another new feature to save time. After the messaging app came up with a feature that allows you to re-download a deleted file on Android devices, the messaging application is now coming up with a new feature called, ‘predict upload’.

What this essentially means is that WhatsApp will be able to ‘predict’ what photo you wish to share and upload it directly to its server before it is sent. What this entails is that the feature will allow for some quick sharing of photos as it is already uploaded in the background on the WhatsApp server. Hence, when you wish to share a particular photo on a chat, then it will be readily available to share in real-time saving you some time in the process.