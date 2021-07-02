Twitter gave away 140 Special Non-Fungible Tokens for free for some reason

Twenty editions of each of these NFTs were available, taking the total to 140.

Days after CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned his first tweet off as a special Non-Fungible Token for a hefty amount, Twitter has given away as many as 140 NFTs for free for some curious reason. The microblogging website did not host any auction and simply chose to give away the NFTs through the ‘Rarible’ platform. All that someone needed to do was to reply to a set of tweets and be lucky enough to get a response from the Twitter team.

Twitter recently changed its bio from “what’s happening” to “dropped NFTs all day”. Although the original bio has been retained, its cover image gives a glimpse of NFTs that were given away. Twitter wrote: “140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties” while disclosing seven NFTs it was going to give away. The number holds significance since it refers to the 140 characters that the social media platform offered initially.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

The first of the seven NFTs was “The man behind the mansplaining,” while the second and third were “Vitamin T: Take Daily for a good time” and “Furry Twitter- Like but don’t touch. While the fourth one was “twttr jggl”, the fifth one took you back to 2006, the year Twitter started.” Building Characters” was the sixth one and the seventh one featured Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet.

Vitamin T Take daily for a good time. pic.twitter.com/xbc2ByTDef — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

Furry Twitter Like but don’t touch. pic.twitter.com/oFTngwhJms — Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

But that was not all of it, zoon users started talking about the giveaways with the most sarcastic tweets and Twitter had equally witty retorts.

In March 2021 Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had auctioned his first tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million on Valuables. The buyer, Hakan Estavi – chief executive at Bridge Oracle – said the tweet was as valuable as fine art, like the Mona Lisa.