Saathi online healthcare app launched in Lucknow

India’s largest online health camp myUpchar launched its health app “Saathi” and “Health Card” in Lucknow on Wednesday, reported IANS. The app was launched keeping in mind, the growing popularity of smartphones even in the rural areas of the country.

The app was launched in an event at the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, as the most number of users in its app comes from Lucknow only, declared the organisation.

During the launch of Saathi, an official talked about a new model they will adopt. “Under the model, the myUpchar app will have a partner in the operating villages – who will be supported by a team of support staff and volunteers. They will collect the basic medical details of the villager like weight, height, blood glucose and pressure level, pulse rate and temperature, and share the information on the app with the doctor,” he said.

With the increasing demand of online healthcare services across the country, myUpchar decided to launch it for the rural population. Now in near future, they have also decided to participate in online awareness programmes and create an e-clinic network.

The website’s co-founder Rajat Garg said, “The focus of our portal was to address and solve the real healthcare issues faced by the rural India, unlike many other healthcare facilities. myUpchar is trying hard and putting in every effort to to achieve their goal.” Explaining it further he informed that the demand for online health care has increased in Lucknow, much more that many other cities. “Almost 11 per cent of the city’s population is opting for online healthcare every month, and that is the reason that has inspired us to launch ‘Saathi’ and ‘Health Card’ here,” he said