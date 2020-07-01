OnePlus Nord will be an affordable 5G phone with Qualcomm processor; here’s everything we know so far

India will be one of the first markets where OnePlus Nord will be launched.

OnePlus, right before the OnePlus 8 series launch, had come up and said it was going all in on 5G going forward. Of course, the world did not know that an affordable OnePlus phone was also secretly under the works, at that time. Now we know, and it looks like this affordable OnePlus phone which will be called the OnePlus Nord will also be 5G-ready out-of-the-box, much like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

There’s a lot more to be excited about, so we decided why not compile everything we know about it so far. We will continue to update this piece as and when we get more information. For now, here’s everything you must know about the OnePlus Nord and why it’s a big deal for OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord: what is it?

The OnePlus Nord, OnePlus has confirmed, will be an all-new series of smartphones, designed to offer a premium OnePlus experience at an affordable, or accessible price. This will be relative to the company’s current smartphone offerings, aka OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus says it has set up a new team internally with a young, creative and enthusiastic staff led by long-time product hardware development head Paul Yu to build this new product line.

The fact that Nord is being pitched as a product line (rather than a single product) hints at the possibility of multiple phones incoming, though OnePlus may not launch them all together (like how it does with its current products, dividing them into vanilla and pro variants).

OnePlus Nord: what about OnePlus Z?

Prior to all the confirmations, the internet was abuzz with multiple reports of a OnePlus Z (some said it would be called the OnePlus 8 Lite). While such a phone is in fact real, OnePlus isn’t calling it the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. It’s calling it the OnePlus Nord instead.

OnePlus Nord: is it the successor to the OnePlus X?

Maybe it is, maybe it is not. We can’t say for sure yet, though the premise seems the same. OnePlus doesn’t like to talk about the OnePlus X very often, because simply put, its first shot at making an affordable phone (which was launched in 2015) was a downright failure. Even though buyers and critics had some nice things to say about it, especially its all-glass (ceramic) compact form factor, the OnePlus X failed to live up to expectations and this is something that OnePlus has acknowledged on record.

OnePlus may not directly come up and call it a successor to the OnePlus X, but the Nord definitely follows in its footsteps, at least spiritually. Which means, it will be a big deal for OnePlus to make it work, this time.

OnePlus Nord: let’s talk about the pricing

According to OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus Nord will be the company’s first product below $500 in recent years. This roughly translates to a price of under Rs 38,000 so we’re looking at something below the OnePlus 8. The Nord will be cheaper than the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus Nord: when is it launching?

We don’t know the exact date yet, but OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord sometime in July. Rumour has it that the OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 10 though it’s advisable you take this bit of information with a pinch of salt since nothing is confirmed as of now.

OnePlus Nord: will it launch in India?

Yes. In fact, India will be one of the first markets where OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Nord. The other being Europe.

OnePlus will host a limited beta program (after launch) so a select number of users in North America will also get a chance to experience the new device.

OnePlus Nord: all the confirmed specs

The OnePlus Nord will be powered by a Qualcomm 5G-ready processor, we just don’t know which one. It would be wishful thinking to expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 but a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G can’t be ruled out. All rumours point towards the latter.

Just like the 5G bit, OnePlus has also previously said that all its phones going forward will have at least 90Hz display panels. It won’t be surprising if the OnePlus Nord gets it too.

Speaking of which, a prototype shared by the company through a promotional documentary of the Nord shows off a device with a flat screen and dual punch hole cutout. The prototype also has USB Type-C and a bottom firing speaker grille and by the looks of it, the phone in question is also rocking an all-metal body. We don’t know if this is what the OnePlus Nord will look like for real, but at least, it gives us some idea.