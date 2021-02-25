Instagram brings Reels to Lite app in India as Facebook-owned company looks to fill TikTok gap

Instagram app users can find Reels in the Explore tab within the application.

Instagram has now updated the Lite version of its app for Indian users, adding the ability to view Reels inside. The lightweight version of Instagram- Lite has been updated for users who are not able to download the regular app on their Android devices due to absence of adequate space or hardware in the phone. It is to note that the Instagram Lite was rolled out for testing back in June 2018. Then the lightweight version of the app was taken off in May last year and then reintroduced in September. In December 2020, Instagram Lite was made available in the Indian market.

Now the updated version of the app will allow users on Instagram Lite to view Reels simply in the dedicated Reels tab. This new addition has been made to the existing Instagram features that were introduced for users last year during the December launch. To be sure, the latest update will not allow users to create a new Reel, an option available on the normal Instagram app. But the Lite users can view the viral Reels via the dedicated tab introduced by the company.

In India, Reels was introduced last year in July whereas the global launch took place in November 2019 as a competitor to the famous video-making app TikTok. The feature allows users to create 15-second video content by using effects, audio and other creative tools. Instagram app users can find Reels in the Explore tab within the application. The dedicated tab was added in September last year to the regular app.

Last year, along with Reels tab, Instagram also added a Shop tab that allows users to view personalized recommendations and editors’ picks.