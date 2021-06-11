IIT Madras to develop software to monitor maritime traffic

The software could eventually be used for monitoring maritime traffic at ports across India, a statement by IIT-M said.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) are working on a project to develop a vessel traffic software (VTS) that will help monitor maritime traffic.

The indigenous software will cater to the increasing maritime traffic and help keep pace with global technological developments in the maritime domain.

Envisaged initially as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 action plans, the software development project is part of a collaboration between IIT- Madras and VO Chidambaranar (VOC) Port Trust at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu, for which a MoU was signed recently.

A VTS is required under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

The research project will be led by National Technology Centre for Ports Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC), a centre of excellence at IIT Madras that functions as the technology arm of the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.

TK Ramachandran, chairman, V O Chidambaranar Port Trust, said, “VOC Port is the first Indian major port to sign an MoU with NTCPWC for development of an indigenous software for VTS system. The development of indigenous system by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port’s requirement, instead of relying on proprietary and costly foreign made software solutions, will be a game changer in Indian maritime industry.”

The focus of NTCPWC will be on the operation, manning and maintenance of vessel traffic system and the development of indigenous vessel traffic software at Tuticorin. It will maintain the existing vessel traffic service for day-to-day operations and assist pilots in real-time information tracking of ships and analysis of vessel traffic including Met-Ocean warnings.

K Murali, professor In-charge, NTCPWC-IIT Madras, said, “The indigenous VTS software system will open up the pathway for India to develop other indigenous technology solutions that maritime severely depends on overseas solutions.”

The present VTS at VOC port has been operational for nearly seven years. Given the rapid increases in maritime traffic in India and abroad, a more VTS effective system would help create higher safety levels.