Homegrown social media apps ShareChat, Roposo, Chingari flourish after ban on TikTok, others

The ban on Chinese apps such as TikTok has turned out to be a blessing for the local players. Downloads have surged over the last 36 hours for apps like ShareChat, Roposo, Chingari and Mitron. For instance, ShareChat has recorded 5 lakh downloads on an hourly basis and over 15 million in the last 36 hours. Similarly, Roposo is witnessing 6 lakh downloads per hour and has over 10 million installations in a day.

Chingari app is adding 3 lakh new users every hour. Downloads for Mitron have also risen, but the app has not shared the actual numbers. All these local apps are witnessing a surge as users of TikTok have started shifting to them. Most of these apps follow the TikTok model and have on-board content creators who are being paid.

On Apple’s app store, under the ‘Top Free Apps’ category, Roposo has been ranked number 1 followed by Chingari on number 2, Mitron on number 4 and ShareChat number 7. Similarly, on Google’s Play store, the apps have been commanding top positions.

“We are witnessing a huge surge and a large number of content creators from TikTok are joining our platform with their followers,” Roposo co-founder Mayank Bhangadia told FE. He said Roposo is systematically paying content creators by allocating points which can be converted into money. All the user data is stored in India, Bhangadia added.

Roposo, founded by three IIT-Delhi engineers, is available in 12 Indian languages and has more than 14 million video creators and 80 million videos created monthly. TikTok users, including influencers with huge fan-followings, have started switching to Roposo in large numbers after the ban. Influencers who have switched to Roposo include Prem Vats and Noor Afshan who had fan followings of 9.5 million and 9 million, respectively, on TikTok. MyGov, the citizen engagement platform founded by the central government, has already been present on Roposo.

ShareChat said since the government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps, the platform has recorded 5 lakh downloads on an hourly basis and over 15 million downloads since the ban was announced. The platform has seen more than 1 lakh posts supporting the government move towards banning Chinese applications. ShareChat has over 150 million registered users and 60 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages.

The government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, Shareit, UC Browser etc amid heightened tensions at the LAC. The government has invoked the power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block the apps which are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.