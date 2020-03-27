Government of India launches coronavirus tracking app Corona Kavach, now available for all Android phones

The app makes users sign in using their phone number and uses the GPS to track their movement. (Screengrab)

Coronavirus pandemic: The Government of India has launched a coronavirus risk-tracking app called ‘Corona Kavach.’ Jointly developed by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the app uses a person’s location to assess whether they are in the high risk geographical zone or not. The app is now available for download — in beta — for Android phones on the Google Play Store.

“This app is being developed in public interest to give information and capture the outbreak of Coronavirus. The data will be used to conduct analysis and provide information about the active COVID 19 cases in India. Additional features are also added to track your breathing capacity and a survey form to keep a self check,” the app’s description reads.

Corona Kavach is designed to provide information about COVID-19 and capture information. It will track the data of the users every one hour to alert them of whether they have crossed paths with any person who has tested positive for the infection.

The app makes users sign in using their phone number and uses the GPS to track their movement. While that could raise privacy concerns among the users, the app description suggests that the identity of a user will not be disclosed to anyone, including the government, the server or any third party client.

Users will be informed if they come within the infection range of a host or carrier of the disease. This will also help in identifying the relevant chain of contact. Moreover, the user will be alerted of the potential infection range so that they can act accordingly.

The app uses colour codes to figure out whether the user has come in contact with a COVID-19 carrier or not. While one colour will identify a user who has never come in contact with an infected person, another will indicate if a user is in close proximity.

For this, the app will use the information of all the identified positive cases of coronavirus in the country so far.