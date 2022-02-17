Garmin launches Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches in India: Price, availability, features and everything to know

All of the smartwatches are available starting Thursday.

Garmin Fenix 7 Series, Garmin Epix: Garmin launched its Fenix 7 series and Epix smartwatches in India on Thursday. With this, the outdoor wearable lineup in the country by Garmin has been expanded. Under the Garmin Fenix 7 series, Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, as well as Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatches have been released. Garmin has said that its Fenix 7X marks the first smartwatch in the industry having a flashlight built into it. Apart from this, the company also claimed that the Power Solar Sapphire Lens provides durability, solar charging as well as scratch resistance.

Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix smartwatches: Availability and price in India

The Garmin Fenix 7 series starts at Rs 67,990, with the basic model Fenix 7 available at that price. On the other hand, Fenix 7 Solar would put someone back by Rs 82,990, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar by Rs 93,990, and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar by Rs 98,990. Meanwhile, Garmin Epix can be purchased for Rs 89,990 onwards.

All of the smartwatches are available starting Thursday on Amazon, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Tata Luxury, Decathlon Stores, Helios and Just In Time, Anubhava store (Bengaluru) as well as Garmin’s brand stores.

Garmin Fenix 7 series, Epix: Features and specifications

The Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch has been fitted with a 1.3-inch display with 260×260 pixel resolution. Made of stainless steel and accompanied with silicone bands, the watch has Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection and has been tested for shock, thermal and water resistance up to US military standards. Equipped with touchscreen controls as well as buttons, the watch measures heart rate as well as pulse oxygen. Preloaded activity modes like biking, swimming, running, hiking, skiing, golfing, and indoor climbing are available in the watch, among others, and the exertion can also be tracked and managed by the wearable device. In smartwatch mode, the wearable can provide 18 days of battery life, while in GPS mode, it runs for 57 hours. Battery saver mode keeps the watch running for 57 days, Garmin has said.

All of the features of Fenix 7 are available in Fenix 7 Solar, but it can also monitor the wearer while sleeping, track respiration and hydration, as well as contactless payments by NFC. The battery in the watch can be recharged on-the-go with Power Glass, and as per Garmin, the watch can run for 173 hours in battery saver mode, 22 days in smartwatch mode, and 73 hours in GPS mode. Both Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Solar have 16GB storage.

All the specifications of Fenix 7 Solar are available in Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, but it comes with titanium bezel, fibre-reinforced polymer case and Power Sapphire lens while having a metal rear cover. The Real-Time Stamina tool can monitor and track exertion levels while exercising.

The most premium offering in the lineup, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, has all of these specifications, but has a 1.4-inch display having 280×280 pixel resolution and Power Sapphire glass. It also has a metal cover with titanium bezel and a fibre-reinforced polymer case.Garmin has also said that the watch can run on smartphone mode for 37 days, in GPS mode for 128 hours and in battery-saver mode for more than a year. Both 7 Sapphire Solar and 7X Sapphire Solar come with 32GB storage.

The Garmin Epix smartwatch can be purchased in two models – black (Slate Steel) and white (Sapphire Titanium). While the white model has bezels of stainless steel, the black one has titanium bezels coated with diamond-like carbon. Equipped with 1.3-inch AMOLED displays having a resolution of 416×416 pixels, the steel model with Corning Gorilla Glass DX has 16GB storage and the titanium model with Sapphire Crystal lens has 32GB storage. Multiple satellite positioning systems, including GPS, are available in the watch, along with multi-band GNSS. Several sport modes have been added to the watch, Garmin has said, including mountain biking, open-water swimming and triathlon. The Real-Time Stamina function is also available in the watch, along with pulse oximeter. The watch runs for 16 days in smartwatch mode, 42 hours in GPS mode and for 21 days in battery-saver mode, Garmin said.