Haryana to set up an MSE facilitation council in every district

Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: The Haryana government has approved the establishment of MSE facilitation councils in every district of the state. The decision was made during a recent cabinet meeting, however, an official notification regarding the decision is still pending.

Currently, there is only one facilitation council located in Panchkula, which is responsible for addressing grievances of MSMEs throughout the entire state, said the spokesperson from the Directorate of MSMEs, Haryana on the condition of anonymity.

The MSE facilitation centres act as arbitrators, evaluating cases filed by MSEs against their buyers for issues related to delayed payments. The centres then facilitate the payment of the dues by the buyer along with the accrued interest.

Under the new provisions, these district facilitation councils will have the authority to settle cases where the dues to MSEs amount to less than Rs 20 lakh. For cases exceeding Rs 20 lakh, the concerned enterprise will have to report the issue to the State Facilitation Council headquartered in Panchkula.

The District Facilitation Council will consist of five members, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner. Other members will increase a representative from the legal department, an individual with knowledge of accounts, a finance expert, and a representative of the District MSE association, he added.

The Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council Rules have been accordingly amended, allowing the establishment of facilitation centres in every district of Haryana.

Haryana is home to 5.9 lakh registered MSMEs on the Udyam Platform, of which 5.6 lakh are micro-enterprises, about 27,000 are small enterprises, and about 2500 are medium enterprises. The MSE District Facilitation Councils will exclusively serve formal MSEs registered on the Udyam platform.

