Amazon becomes India’s most trusted online brand as domestic internet firms fall short

Even while domestic brands dominate India's rapidly growing internet economy across sectors ranging from retail (Flipkart), food (Swiggy, Zomato), finance (Paytm) to healthcare (Practo), education (Byju's), insurance (Policybazaar), transportation (Ola) etc., perhaps all of them seems to be lacking in building great customer trust when it comes to India's top trusted brands. Amazon, however, has been able to gain tremendous strength on that part to become India's 4th most trusted brand and the only one in the internet vertical among the top 20 brands. Amazon has earned customer trust in terms of "convenience, price, product selection and overall experience," said a report by TRA Research, as the online retailer jumped 49\u00a0ranks from last year to be India's 4th most trusted brand. In fact, category-wise (e-retail) Amazon was ahead of Flipkart ranked second even as it was behind Amazon with a 10x gap in the overall ranking of 1000 most trusted brands where it stood at 177. Flipkart was followed by Snapdeal, Alibaba and eBay ranked 262, 712, and 829 respectively in the ranking as per the report titled TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019 that interviewed 2,319 "consumer-influencer respondents - 10 per cent of the population that typically influences the balance 90 per cent." However, in the internet vertical wherein TRA Research has ranked total 32 internet firms, Amazon was followed by Google, Facebook and Hike. OYO stood at 5, Ola at 6, Flipkart came in at 7 whereas Uber was ranked at 14, Big Basket at 16, Zomato at 17, and Paytm surprisingly at 19. Coming back to the categories, Facebook topped social networking space while Foodpanda led foodtech category. Ola was ahead of Uber in taxi aggregator space. "Many Indian Internet start-ups are leaders in their categories, which is no mean feat. The brands that focus on creating trust along with profits and growth are the ones that will survive in this business." IANS quoted TRA's CEO N. Chandramouli. In terms of overall rankings, OYO was ranked 138, Ola at 177, Uber stood at 506. Chinese tech giant Baidu stood last in the internet vertical and at 873 in overall rankings.