Reliance Q1 net profit jumps 46% on-yr to Rs 17995 crore, falls short of 100% growth estimate; revenue up 54%

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Friday reported its fiscal first quarter consolidated net profit jumped 46% on-year to Rs 17,955 crore, falling way short of street estimates. RIL’s April-June revenue was at Rs 2,23,113 crore, up 54.5% from a year ago. Analysts had expected RIL to at least double its net profit from the year-ago period to about Rs 24,000 crore. Last year in the corresponding quarter, RIL had reported a net profit of about 12,300 crore. Company’s consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 40,179 crore, up 45.8% on-year. Ahead of RIL results, Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter under review, up 23% from a year ago. Reliance shares closed at Rs 2,502, up 0.62% on BSE.

Highest ever revenue for O2C biz; Retail segment revenue jumps 51%

RIL’s cash profit stood at Rs 31,916 crore, up 46.2% on-year, while the margin for Apr-Jun quarter came in at 17.3%. The quarter saw the highest ever revenue for O2C business in a volatile environment. It was also the best quarter for Reliance Retail in terms of revenues, which stood at Rs 58,554 crore, up 51.9% on-year. Revenue from the Jio Platforms segment stood at Rs 27,527 crore, up 23.6% on-year, the company said in its release. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s exports for the quarter stood at Rs 96,212 crore, up 71.3 percent, while capital expenditure (including exchange rate difference) for the quarter came in at Rs 31,434 crore.

Geopolitical conflict caused significant disruption, RIL committed to invest in India’s energy security: Ambani

Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, “Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This, along with resurgent demand, has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins. Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, O2C business has delivered its best performance ever. Reliance is committed to invest in India’s energy security. Our New Energy business is forging partnerships with technology leaders in solar, energy storage solutions and the hydrogen eco-system. These partnerships will help us realize the vision of clean, green and affordable energy solutions for all Indians.”