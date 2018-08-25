Mahindra Aero flying high! Adds Botswana’s Major Blue Air as first customer for 10-seater turboprop aircrafts

Congratulating the team for the major feat, Anand Mahindra said that it’s a historic milestone for the company.

In a historic feat, Mahindra Aerospace has added Botswana’s Major Blue Air as its first customer for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified new 10-seater turboprop aircrafts.“Delighted that Major Blue Air of #Botswana has become our 1st customer of FAA certified new 10 seater turboprop #aircraft frm @Mahindra_aero. Heartiest congratulations to @arvind_mehra ,Keith Douglas & #Airvan team on their #flying success,” SP Shukla, Group President, Aerospace & Defence at Mahindra Group said in a tweet.

Congratulating the team for the major feat, Anand Mahindra said that it’s a historic milestone for the company. “A historic milestone for Mahindra Aerospace. A product developed and certified by Gipps Aero post acquisition by us. May you Rise with it to the skies, Team @Mahindra_Aero,” he said.

Earlier, Mahindra Aerospace had received a FAR 23 type certificate from Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority for its Airvan 10, the company had announced. Australia’s first 10-seat, single-engine turbine aircraft has also received a type certificate from the FAA. Notably, while Mahindra Aerospace is based in India, its subsidiary manufacturer GippsAero, is based in Australia.

Explaining the features of the new aircraft, SP Shukla said that the aircraft provides a panoramic view and is popular with wildlife tourists. “Botswana is indeed Airvan8 country. This versatile #aircraft from Mahindra_Aero is most popular with tourists for scenic flights to view wildlife. Wide windows provide panoramic view & this plane has all window seats. Low maintenance is added bonus,” he said in a tweet. Mahindra’s Airvan 10 follows in the footsteps of the piston engine 8-seat Airvan 8, and the turbocharged version of the same aircraft, which now operates in 29 countries, according to a company statement in May this year. Australia-based GippsAero is involved in the manufacture of makes the Airvan 10 aircraft.

Mahindra Aerospace is a newcomer on the local aerospace scene and its Airvan aircraft are targeted at niche markets where there are few direct competitors. Earlier in 2015, Mahindra Group clinched a multi-million dollar aerospace contract with European consortium Airbus Paris Air Show, proving the major fillip to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.