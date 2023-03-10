Deloitte in India hires 50,000 professionals in last 3 years, doubles workforce

Deloitte in India has hired close to 50,000 professionals, nearly doubling the headcount over the last three years. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, in a statement, said that it plans to continue to invest in people and productive capacity in the country, “with a focus on innovative approaches to support education, digital skills development, and training opportunities”.

“I believe, this is India’s century, and the country has a unique opportunity to lead the world in addressing some of the critical issues that we face. India’s future innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders will need new skills to help them meet these challenges,” Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus (retired), said.

Deloitte AI Academy in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) helps bridge the technology talents gap by developing and re-skilling workforces. Also, Deloitte’s StepUp program educates third-year engineering college students on industry-specific skills and emerging technologies. “Over the next few years, Deloitte plans to continue to engage with the broader community with a focus on STEM, innovation, leadership and digital,” the company said.

It further maintained that Deloitte’s WorldClass is another initiative to prepare 100 million people across the world by 2030 for careers and opportunities through education and skill-building and this will aim to reach 50 million people in India. The program has supported over 125 non-profits across India since its inception in 2017.

In 2022, Deloitte also ran a pilot project in Haryana which resulted in a 69 per cent reduction in farm fire stubble burning events. “The solution is designed to be self-sustaining and scalable. This practice is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and shortens the lives of millions of people, causing chronic health problems for millions more,” the statement said.

Deloitte is planning to scale this initiative in Haryana to cover around 8 districts that currently account for ~90 per cent of fires in the state. It also said that the pilots will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh (Ghaziabad district) and Punjab (SAS Nagar district).