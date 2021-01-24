  • MORE MARKET STATS

BPCL expects to expand customer base 10-fold under new customer loyalty programme

By:
January 24, 2021 5:33 PM

Currently, the state-owned company has a customer base of one lakh with over Rs 20 crore worth of monthly transactions under its current 'Smart Drive' programme, it added.

"We are excited to take a step further in strengthening the digitisation process while ensuring consumer safety and trust with our brand.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) expects to expand its customer base 10-fold to one million under a new customer loyalty campaign, said a senior company official.

The new campaign ‘Get 100X Bonus Petromiles’ under its programme ‘SmartDrive’ will offer customers benefits like extra bonus reward points on each transaction of fuel purchase through a scratch card in the SmartDrive App, it said in a statement. The campaign is open till March 31, it added.

“We are excited to take a step further in strengthening the digitisation process while ensuring consumer safety and trust with our brand.

“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers while adding value to our business,” BPCL Executive Director (Retail) P S Ravi said while launching the campaign on its 45th?Foundation Day on Sunday.

