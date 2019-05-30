Sundaram Finance Q4 net Rs 675 Cr; to raise Rs 11,000 Crore

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 7:13:07 PM

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has recorded net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 at Rs 675 crore.

The net profit clocked in FY 2018-19 includes an ?exceptional income? of Rs 522 crore, on account of sales of shares in Royal Sundaram in fourth quarter.

Non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has recorded net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 at Rs 675 crore. The city-based firm had registered net profit at Rs 138 crore a year ago. For the January-March 2019 period, revenue from operations increased to Rs 881 crore from Rs 788 crore. For the year ending March 31, 2019, net profit surged to Rs 1,126 crore from Rs 563 crore registered last fiscal.

The net profit clocked in FY 2018-19 includes an “exceptional income” of Rs 522 crore, on account of sales of shares in Royal Sundaram in fourth quarter. Revenue from operations for the year ending March 31,2019 rose to Rs 3,398 crore from Rs 2,806 crore. Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director T T Srinivasaraghavan said crisis in the non-banking finance space dominated the space in 2018-19. “While Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segments saw runaway growth in first half (2018-19), it is just dropped in second half (2018-19),” he told reporters.

On the asset quality, he said, despite being “turbulent time”, asset quality has held well and overall recovery as well as NPA (non-performing assets) were “very robust.” The company had raised Rs 10,200 crore as term funds in 2018-19 from banks, mutual funds, insurance companies and others in form of non-convertible debentures. In 2019-20, he said, the company expects to raise Rs 11,000 crore through various fund options including securitization to fund the business growth. “We are confident of raising this funds. We are looking at prudent growth. We are concentrating on asset quality and profitability,” he said.

On the outlook for 2019-20, he said with the new government in place at the Centre, it is reasonably expected that the thrust on infrastructure would continue. “However, uncertainities surrounding market liquidity, interest rates, imminent introduction of BSVI emission norms and global oil prices, render forecasts difficult,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Sundaram Finance Q4 net Rs 675 Cr; to raise Rs 11,000 Crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition