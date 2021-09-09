South Indian Bank launches credit card with fintech company OneCard

The premium metal-based card on the Visa Signature platform, having NFC facility, offers contactless easy management of EMIs from the EMI dashboard in the app. It has the lowest forex fee in the market at just 1%.

South Indian Bank (SIB), in association with fintech company OneCard, launched its credit card SIB – OneCard on Wednesday.

The internationally valid credit card on the Visa Signature platform can be fully controlled through the powerful OneCard app.

“Digital banking being one of the focus areas for South Indian Bank, this next generation credit card is the best product to offer to India’s young population. More tie-ups with fintech companies are on the anvil and we are happy to associate with OneCard to launch a truly next generation credit card”, said Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank.

The card comes with many exciting features like lifetime validity with zero joining and annual fees, 100% digital customer on-boarding process, instant virtual card issuance, instant issuance of reward points and easy redemption within the app, etc.

Anurag Sinha, co-founder & CEO, OneCard, said “Our partnership with South Indian Bank fits perfectly with our vision to drive ‘smart banking’ through a mobile-first approach among the tech-savvy Indians. At OneCard, besides offering flexibility and visibility on spends, we offer the customer full control of every aspect involved in credit and payments.”