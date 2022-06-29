Bank Holidays in July 2022: Banks closed for up to 14 days in various cities in July; check list

List of Bank Holidays For July 2022: Banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 14 days in July 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for eight days, apart from weekends in July this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Bank holidays in July 2022

01 July 2022: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra (Bhubaneswar, Imphal)

07 July 2022: Kharchi Puja (Agartala)

09 July 2022: ld-Ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) (Saturday) (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

11 July 2022: Eid-ul-Azha (Jammu and Srinagar)

13 July 2022: Bhanu Jayanti (Gangtok)

14 July 2022: Beh Dienkhlam (Shillong)

16 July 2022: Harela (Dehradun)

26 July 2022: Ker Puja (Agartala)

Weekend holidays in July 2022

03 July 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

10 July 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

17 July 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

23 July 2022: Fourth Saturday

24 July 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

31 July 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)