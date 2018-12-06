Anil Ambani moves ahead on Reliance Capital CEO appointment; Anmol Ambani on search committee

A committee has been constituted by Reliance Capital for the appointment of CEO, Anil Ambani-led company said in an exchange filing.

A committee has been constituted by Reliance Capital for the appointment of CEO, Anil Ambani-led company said in an exchange filing. “The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a Search & Selection Committee for appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Committee comprises of Shri Rajendra Chitale (Independent Director), Shri V.N. Kaul (Independent Director), Shri Amitabh Jhun;hunwala (Vice Chairman) and Shri Anmol Ambani (Executive Director),” Reliance Capital said.

Reliance Capital has interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, general and health insurance, commercial and home finance, equities and commodities broking, wealth management services, distribution of financial products, asset reconstruction and proprietary investments.

Days back, Reliance Capital had received a major filip when it got the mandate from Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to manage its funds through Reliance Nippon Life Asset management.

“RNAM has been awarded this prestigious mandate after successfully fulfilling an independent competitive technical and financial bidding process,” Reliance Capital had then said in a release.

The mandate was awarded to the firm, after considering various factors including the company’s experience in managing debt funds, track record in managing similar funds, operational processes, risk management practices and financial strength.

