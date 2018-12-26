Who was Sulagitti Narasamma? Padma Shri awardee midwife dies at 98, PM expresses grief

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 11:39 AM

The Prime Minister said the social worker's kindness endeared her to the poorer sections of society.

Narasamma was best known for extending free midwife services to women. (Twitter)

Sulagitti Narasamma, the midwife of Krishnapura, a remote village in Pavagada taluk in Karnataka, passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday. She was 98. She breathed her last at the BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals. She was suffering from a chronic lung decease and was reportedly on ventilator support. The nonagenarian was honoured with the Padma Shri in March this year for her role in delivering babies safely in remote villages. She is said to have helped deliver more than 15,000 babies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of the renowned social worker and Padma Shri Sulagitti Narasamma. In a tweet, Modi said, Sulagitti Narasamma’s efforts of providing midwifery services in Karnataka will always be remembered.

PRIME MINISTER’S TWEET:

The Prime Minister said the social worker’s kindness endeared her to the poorer sections of society.

LIFE

Born in 1920, Sagitta Narasamma hailed from a community that was at the time referred to as ‘untouchable’. Married at the age of 12 to Anjinappa, she is survived by four sons three daughters and 36 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was best known for extending free midwife services to women. Though Sulagitti was illiterate, she had learnt this skill from her grandmother, Maremma, at a very young age.

AWARDS

Recognising Narasamma’s service to the society, Tumkur University had conferred her honorary doctorate in 2014. She was awarded the Devaraja Urs award in 2012 and Kittur Rani Chennamma award in 2013.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Who was Sulagitti Narasamma? Padma Shri awardee midwife dies at 98, PM expresses grief
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition