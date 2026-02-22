A Karnataka BJP MLA was allegedly caught in Lokayukta trap when taking Rs 5 lakh bribe for work related to the Minor Irrigation Department. The Gadag Lokayukta police set the trap in response to a contractor’s complaint.

Who is Chandru Lamani?

Lamani, the Shirahatti Assembly constituency’s MLA, is a doctor by profession. Prior to his resignation in August 2021 to start his own hospital, he was the Shirahatti Taluk Hospital Health Officer. He then ran for and won the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023 on a BJP ticket.

What is the allegation against the MLA?

Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali (Gadag district), the compliant allegedly made a bribe demand for minor irrigation projects, such as building retaining walls alongside a road, as per a report by PTI. As per Lokayukta officials, the MLA allegedly wanted Rs 11 lakh and during the trap, Rs 5 lakh was accepted. Following a trap operation, Lamani and his two assistants were taken into custody.

#WATCH | Gadag, Karnataka | Karnataka Lokayuktha raided a hospital belonging to BJP MLA Chandru Lamani and caught him receiving Rs 5 lakhs cash along with his two PAs and PS by a class one contractor. Lokayukta police took him into custody at midnight. (Video Source: Lokayukta) pic.twitter.com/FuHTLtdKXK — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

What are the legal actions have been charged?

A case has been filed under Section 7(a) read with Section 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. As per a report by PTI, Lokayukta stated that the defendants have been arrested and that the inquiry is still proceeding. The MLA was brought in for a medical test and would appear before the Special Court for Public Representatives in Bengaluru.

How have opposition leaders and the BJP reacted?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the development by slamming the BJP. He also claimed that while it is simple to accuse someone of corruption, “ a BJP MLA himself has been caught,” as quoted by PTI. He went on to say that the government would not impede the Lokayukta’s investigation.

DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister, also remarked, “Aren’t BJP politicians the most honest in the country?”. As per a report by ANI, he also said that “someone must have given you false information” and that he would hold off on making any more comments until the Lokayukta made a statement. Shivakumar also mentioned that he would react once the probe is complete.

Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated that the BJP does not accept bribes and that he was unaware of the specifics. According to PTI, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra stated that he would reply that he had the information.

Additionally, BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda was quoted by NDTV as saying that the government is “arresting people from the Opposition” while contractors are accusing the Congress of corruption.

Lamani’s followers, meanwhile, demonstrated and blamed the Congress government and state minister HK Patil for engaging in a political conspiracy.