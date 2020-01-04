West Bengal: Portion of Burdwan Railway station collapses, several feared trapped 

Published: January 4, 2020 9:41:31 PM

A major portion of the main entrance gate to West Bengal’s Burdwan Railway station collapsed late Saturday evening. According to initial reports, several people are feared to be trapped under debris. Injured have been shifted to the hospital. Fire officials are at the spot and rescue operations are currently underway.

(More details awaited)

 

