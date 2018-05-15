West Bengal Panchayat elections: Repolling to be held in 568 booths in several districts tomorrow

Widespread violence was reported during panchayat polls in the state.

With West Bengal panchayat elections reported a number of violent incidents resulting in few deaths, as many as 568 polling booths will undergo repolling tomorrow. This comes after a number of candidates who were in the fray in yesterday’s polling met State Election Commission (SEC) officials, demanding repolling in their booths.

“I have come here to inform the SEC about yesterday’s violence in my locality. The free and fair election did not take place in my area,” d Etajul, an independent candidate from Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Along with him, candidates from political parties also met SEC officials and requested for polls in their constituencies.

Earlier in the day, state president Dilip Ghosh had alleged that law and order the TMC government in the state completely collapsed in West Bengal.

“The TMC along with SEC (West Bengal State Election Commission) has murdered the democracy in the state. They have snatched away the democratic rights of the masses. If the TMC is so confident of the development it has done then why didn’t it allow the masses to vote freely,” he was quoted by PTI as saying. Opposition parties accused the ruling party of unleashing “a reign of terror, which TMC termed as “baseless”.

“Initially, they didn’t allow people to file nominations. And those who managed to do so were threatened by TMC and were asked to withdraw. The people who didn’t withdraw were attacked. This is nothing but a complete destruction of the democratic process in the state,” he added as per agency.