Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu conferred highest Civilian Honour of Comoros

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was on Friday conferred the highest Civilian Honour of Comoros — The Order of the Green Crescent. The honour was conferred by the President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani in Moroni, the capital city of Comoros. Naidu is on a first-ever high-level visit to Comoros.

“I accept this honour with utmost humility on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. I am touched by this extraordinary gesture as a symbol of India-Comoros friendship. A common vision unites us. A common ocean joins us. It is an ocean of friendship. It is a vision of growing together,” the Vice-President said in a series of tweets.

India and Comoros also signed six agreements on defence, health and culture. Both the countries also decided to exempt each other from Visa for diplomatic and official passport holders for short visits. Naidu said that India as a maritime neighbour is ready to share the experience of its progress with the people of Comoros.

“We agreed on the potential to expand our economic engagements in Health, renewable energy, Information Technology, and maritime security among others,” Naidu said. He further said that Comoros and India have a commonality of approach on most of the important issues facing the world community and have consistently supported each other in different multilateral forums.

“Clearly, there is a lot in our past and present that binds India and Comoros together,” the Vice-President said.

India’s trade with Comoros was at USD 47.11 million for 2018-19. “The potential for trade between #India and Comoros is vast. India would like to become a valuable partner in the economic development of Comoros,” Naidu said.

Talking about some of the pressing issues of our time, the Vice-President said: “Terrorist groups threaten peace and stability and render state institutions vulnerable. Piracy and maritime threats and cross border transnational crimes, including cybercrimes, have added new dimensions to the problem. India is ready to partner with Comoros to neutralize these threats,” Naidu said.