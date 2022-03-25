Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Full list of ministers in Yogi Adityanath cabinet

Along with Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the two deputy chief ministers of the state. Another 16 Cabinet ministers, 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 20 Ministers of State also took oath.

Yogi Adityanath was on Friday sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. He took oath in the presence of close to 70 thousand workers, besides dignitaries from across the country including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Along with Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the two deputy chief ministers of the state. Another 16 Cabinet ministers, 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 20 Ministers of State also took oath.

Here is the full list of ministers in the newly formed UP Cabinet:

Cabinet Ministers

Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jayveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesk Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Nitin Agrawal, Kapil Dev Agrawal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’

Minister of State

Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khateek, Sanjeev Gond, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Singh, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’, Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathore Guru, Rajni Sharma, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari, Vijay Laxmi Gautam

Adityanath and 47 ministers had taken oath on March 19, 2017 in the BJP’s preceding government. According to the constitutional provisions, there can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh including the chief minister.