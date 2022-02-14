UP Assembly Election 2022: PM Modi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says SP would have settled colonies named ‘Mafiaganj’ if it was in power

The prime minister claimed that the fear created by the Yogi government among the miscreants, goons, rowdies, rioters has raised the spirits of women in the state.

UP Assembly Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the previous governments of Uttar Pradesh including the Samajwadi Party while addressing a rally from the state’s Kanpur Dehat. Claiming that the Yogi Adityanath government has improved the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi alleged that had the Samajwadi Party been in power in Uttar Pradesh, it would have settled colonies named ‘Mafiaganj’.

“The earlier governments did not do justice to the capabilities of UP. They looted Uttar Pradesh, looted it day and night and handed over the state’s citizens to criminals, rioters and mafias. Had they been in power in the state, they would have settled colonies named ‘Mafiaganj’ in every town of Uttar Pradesh just like Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat,” alleged PM Modi. He urged people to recall how the houses and lands of the poor, middle class and merchant-businessmen were encroached upon illegally during the previous government.

The prime minister claimed that the fear created by the Yogi government among the miscreants, goons, rowdies, rioters has raised the spirits of women in the state. “That’s why every sister-daughter of the state is saying that Yogi is very useful for UP (UP ke liye Yogi hai bahut upyogi),” said the PM.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party for allying with the Congress and BSP during the different elections and severing the ties later, PM Modi said, “Every time, these people bring a new partner in the election and try to walk using the shoulders of a new partner. Later, they throw out the companions they bring in every election. Those who change their friends, will they support Uttar Pradesh?” he asked.

PM Modi said that the people of Uttar Pradesh defeated the SP and its allies in 2014, 2017 and 2019 and now they will defeat ‘dynasts’ in 2022 as well.

The prime minister said that the trends of phase 2 and voter turnout in phase 1 has indicated four things. “First, the BJP government, the Yogi government is retaining power with full majority. Second, people of every caste, every class, every village, every city are voting without division, and without any confusion. They are voting unitedly for the fast development of UP. Third- Our mothers, sisters and daughters have themselves raised the flag of BJP’s victory. Fourth, my Muslim sisters are leaving the house quietly, without any noise, making up their minds to bless Modi. Our Muslim women-sisters-daughters know that they can only trust those who helps them in their ups and downs,” said PM Modi.

The second phase of voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh. The voting for the third phase will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.