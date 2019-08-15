These Robin Hoods are fighting hunger pangs in 500 villages

Each of the 110 RHA city teams has adopted five villages and is serving rations to people for five days ending August 15

Volunteer organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) is undertaking a campaign against hunger this Independence Day. Named Mission 5, its 40,000-odd volunteers across 110 cities have come together to serve rations to 5 million needy citizens across 500 villages.

The Mission 5 is being executed in four parts. Each of the 110 RHA city teams has adopted five villages and is serving rations to people for five days ending August 15. The ration goes to under-developed rural pockets, orphanages, old-age homes, homeless people and ailing patients.

The organisation has partnered with hospitality group K Hospitality Corp’ philanthropic arm, K Corp Charitable Foundation, which will provide 60,000 kg of grains.

RHA has roped in digital content house Pocket Aces for an online campaign to spread awareness about the mass food wastage at weddings. Pocket Aces brands – FilterCopy and Gobble – have created a video being shown on the social media to drive the message that food thrown away at weddings can make a significant difference to hungry people.

The organisation has also partnered at local and national levels with radio stations, billboard companies, media houses and digital groups to mobilise local communities and broadcast the message to act against hunger.