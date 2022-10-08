Tharoor, Kharge are people of stature, can’t be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that both candidates contesting for the post of Congress President, that is Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, have a position and perspective and are people of understanding and stature, reported PTI. He further said that none of them is going to be remote-controlled and that this tone is insulting to both of them.

Rahul was answering the questions raised by reporters at a press conference in Karnataka’s Tumkur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The questions were about criticism from certain quarters that said the Congress chief position will be “remote-controlled”.

The Congress leader further said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and that the grand-old party wants to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by the BJP-RSS, reported PTI. Speaking on the matter of education, Gandhi said that he is also opposing the new education policy as it is “distorting history, traditions”.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched at Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari in September completed 30 days on Friday, after having covered a distance of over 700 km across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Gandhi has been at the yatra centre stage. Congress president Sonia Gandhi too had joined her son to walk a few kilometres on Thursday in Mandya district of Karnataka. On Friday evening, he was joined by slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s mother Indira and sister in Mandya.

The final contenders to the Congress presidential race are former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. October 8 is the last day of withdrawal of nomination and the election, if any, will be held on October 17, and results will be out on October 19.