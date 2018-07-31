Super 30 mentor Anand Kumar gets support from Tejashwi Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha amid charges of fabrication

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said that everyone from the state is proud of Kumar’s achievements and awards.

Super 30 mentor Anand Kumar has found himself at the receiving end over the last week with some former students alleging that he fabricated the total number of students who cracked IIT-JEE 2018 under his tutelage. Under fire, Kumar has received support from former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha. The Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly met Kumar at his residence on Monday and later lent support through a series of tweets.

Yadav said that Kumar comes from an extremely backward class of society and rose to fame by mentoring students who come from similar backgrounds. “Super 30 fame Anand Kumar comes from an extremely backward class of society who gained fame by mentoring candidates frm socially & economically backward sections for IIT entrance examinations. A biopic starring Hritik Roshan on Anand Kumar‘s life will be released later this year,” he tweeted.

An onslaught of propaganda is being run in media influenced by feudal mindset to discredit & defame Anand Kumar. Just because feudal can’t see a successful mentor frm an Extremely backward class empowering & educating underprivileged & a Bollywood movie being made honouring him — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2018

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha said that everyone from the state is proud of Kumar’s achievements and awards. Sinha said that many students have been gifted a new life because of Kumar’s vision, help and timely guidance.

The lynching continues in one form or another – from physical to verbal to “rumoral”…This time the victim seems to be our own hero of “Super30-Anand Kumar” – the genius, mathematician, guru, role model, pride of Bihar, pride of the Nation with years of successful teaching…1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

The support came after some of Kumar’s ex-students alleged that he also teaches for another institute and has asked his students to join that class instead of Super 30. They claimed that Kumar earns around Rs 1 crore by teaching at other classes. They alleged that only three of his Super 30 cleared IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2018 instead of 26, as claimed earlier. The others, they said, were enrolled with other coaching institutes.