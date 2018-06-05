RSS involvement in Maharashtra government’s Iftar party fuels ‘misuse’ charge by Congress, NCP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has dared the Congress and NCP to prove allegations levelled by them that the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the saffron organisation, ‘misused’ the Maharashtra government machinery and funds to organise an Iftar party in Mumbai’s Sahyadri guest house on Monday. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar, however, admitted that the hue and cry has only brought national attention to the event.

“The Iftar is being organised by the minority department of the (state) government. We are only a part of it. Whoever has said that the RSS misused government funds, I ask them to file a case and prove that the event was organised by the RSS. If they fail to prove their charge, they should face penalty,” he said.

“But their hue and cry over the event have given it national attention,” he added.

The state government’s minority development department and the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on Monday organised an Iftar party at the Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai. The event was attended by state Cabinet minister Vinod Tawde and some consulate generals of different embassies. But the event sparked a row when the opposition parties raised questions over the involvement of the RSS-linked group as a co-organiser of an official government event.

Congress and NCP have now asked Mohan Bhagwat to host an Iftar party in Nagpur. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that no one has faith in the principles of the RSS and asked the right-wing group to first get itself registered. “It is not about Muslims or Dalits… today neither Dalits have faith in the RSS, not the Muslims. Even Hindus have no faith in the RSS. I think no one (Hindustani) has faith in them (RSS). First, they should get themselves registered. I am a Hindu but I have no faith in them,” he told India TV.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should have hosted an Iftar party at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. “He (Mohan Bhagwat) should invite us and all of us will attend it,” h, adding that his party would welcome it if “such change is taking place in the RSS for Muslims”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Minorities Development Vinod Tawde said that political parties should not see any politics in this. He asked why no one raised questions when “we organise Jain festival or visit Gurudwara or Church”.

“I have charge of Minority department, It’s an honour for me to attend such events. I come from the RSS background.”