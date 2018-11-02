Ramachandra Guha decides not to join Ahmedabad University in Gujarat after ABVP calls him anti-national



Weeks after RSS student wing ABVP opposed his appointment, noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday said that he will not join Ahmedabad University (AU) in Gujarat. Announcing his decision, Guha in a tweet said: “Due to circumstances beyond my control, I shall not be joining Ahmedabad University. I wish AU well; it has fine faculty and an outstanding Vice-Chancellor. And may the spirit of Gandhi one day come alive once more in his native Gujarat.”

Guha was appointed as the Chair Professor of Humanities and director of the Gandhi Winter School at AU’s School of Arts and Sciences. However, his appointment did not go down well with the members of ABVP who demanded the university’s revoke its offer.

ABVP’s secretary for Ahmedabad city, Pravin Desai, spoke to The Indian Express and explained as to why ABVP was not happy with the university’s decision. Desai said: “We want intellectuals in our educational institutes and not anti-nationals, who can also be termed as ‘urban Naxals’.”

The members of ABVP had made a representation before AU Registrar B M Shah and also quoted anti-national content from his (Guha’s) books to the Registrar. “We told him, the person you are calling is a ‘Communist’. If he is invited to Gujarat, there would be a JNU-kind anti-national sentiment,” Desai told IE.

They also submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor demanding cancellation of Guha’s appointment. According to the IE report, the protesters in the memorandum stated that Guha’s writings have encouraged divisive tendencies, alienation in the name of independence of the individual and freeing terrorists in the name of freedom of the individual. It also accused the historian of separating Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian union.