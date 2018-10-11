Rain, thunderstorm lash Chandigarh; hailstorm in some areas

The rainfall is likely to bring down the day temperature, a Met department official said. (Representational Image)

A thunderstorm lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Thursday. At some places, it was accompanied by a hailstorm.

The rain came in two spells — once before dawn and again following daylight. The skies opened up thereafter, bringing sunshine.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Wednesday was 32.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 20.6 degrees, three degrees above normal.

The Met said that there would be a dry spell after the light showers on Thursday.