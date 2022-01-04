  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rahul Gandhi questions PM silence over reports of China constructing bridge on Pangong Tso

He cited a news report claiming that the Chinese have been constructing a bridge on Pangong Tso Lake for over two months.

Written By PTI
The bridge will connect the north and south bank of the lake, the report claimed. (File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“PM’s silence is deafening. Our land, our people, our borders deserve better,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He cited a news report claiming that the Chinese have been constructing a bridge on Pangong Tso Lake for over two months which is extremely close to the LAC.

The bridge will connect the north and south bank of the lake, the report claimed.

The Congress party and Gandhi have been critical of the government’s handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh, that has also seen bloody clashes between the Indian and PLA troops last year.

