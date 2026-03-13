Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined a dual approach to energy security: boosting domestic infrastructure for wider access and promoting self-sufficiency to cut reliance on imports.

Addressing the gathering at the NXT conclave in Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, the Prime Minister said, “First, to increase energy access in the country, we build infrastructure. Second, we do not have to rely solely on foreign sources for energy. For this, we emphasised self-reliance in the energy sector…”

PM attacks Opposition over LPG row

He also criticised the Opposition for “pursuing its own agenda” amid the LPG shortage issue and assured that continuous efforts are being made to “overcome the obstacles in the supply chain.”

Addressing the gathering at the NXT conclave in Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition is trying to create panic among the public, thereby harming the country.

ALSO READ Follow our LIVE updates on LPG Shortage Crisis here

He further stated that though the war has impacted the nation, the government is making continuous strides in addressing the crisis.

“There’s a lot of discussion these days about LPG. Some people are trying to create panic and pursue their own agenda. I don’t want to comment on them politically at this time. But I will definitely say that by doing so, they are exposing themselves to the public and causing significant harm to the entire country. No country is untouched by the impact of this global crisis caused by war. To a greater or lesser extent, everyone is affected by this crisis. India is also leaving no stone unturned to address this crisis. And we are making efforts at various levels. Recently, I have discussed this with top leaders from several countries around the world. Continuous efforts are also underway to overcome the obstacles in the supply chain,” the PM stated.

PM Modi further shed light on the efforts made by the BJP government in boosting the capacity of petrol, diesel and LPG resources in the country.

He said that from minimal petroleum reserves in the country, prior to 2014, over 50 lakh tonnes have been established in the present times. On similar lines, he said that the number of LPG connections and LNG terminals in the country has doubled since 2014.

PM cites gains in energy capacity

“In the petroleum and diesel sector, we have made significant strides in capacity building. Prior to 2014, India’s strategic petroleum reserves–crude oil stored for use during times of crisis–were minimal. Today, we have established over 50 lakh tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves,” the PM said.



“Until 2014, there were only 14 crore LPG connections in the country. Today, there are more than double that–33 crore household LPG connections. In 2014, there were only 4 LNG terminals in the country. Today, their number has also doubled,” he added.

Further assuring the public, the Prime Minister referred to the increase in the fertiliser prices during the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He underscored the efforts made by the Union government to reduce the impact on farmers and citizens, including keeping the price of a bag of urea at Rs 300 while it costs Rs 3000 globally.

The Indian government has always made every effort to ensure that the burden of the war’s consequences doesn’t fall on Indian citizens. And when the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated, fertiliser prices skyrocketed. Despite this, we provided our farmers with a bag of urea for Rs 300, which used to cost Rs 3,000 in the international market. This time too, we will make every effort to ensure that the war has minimal impact on the lives of our farmers and citizens,” the PM stated.

He further requested the state governments to “prevent black marketing and the spread of rumours” and asserted strict action against those engaged in such activities.

“In this crucial time, from this platform, I also request the state governments: it’s essential to prevent black marketing and the spread of rumours. Therefore, careful monitoring of the situation is essential. Major action should be taken against those engaging in black marketing,” the PM said.