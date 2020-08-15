World saw our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty in Ladakh: Top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort for the seventh consecutive time. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi lauded those who are working relentlessly to defeat the novel coronavirus and exuded confidence that the country will soon get a breakthrough. The Prime Minister informed that three corona vaccines are in various stages of trial in India and large-scale production will begin once we get nod from scientists. He assured that a roadmap to bring the corona vaccine to all Indians in the shortest possible time is ready. Highlighting the importance to make India self-reliant, the PM said that it was not just a word but should be a mantra for the people.

The Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort was attended by over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials and media personnel. Safety protocols were in place for the event, including social distancing and wearing masks. This was PM Modi’s seventh straight Independence Day address and came in the midst of the pandemic. He also saluted all members of the armed forces and personnel who guard the nation’s independence and keep everyone safe. He expressed confidence that the country will together fight all the challenges that it is facing including floods, landslides.

Independence Day 2020: Top 10 quotes of PM Modi from his speech

1. India’s freedom struggle became a challenge to forces of expansionism while attempts were made for hundreds of years by various rulers to root out India’s culture and traditions. The idea of expansionism led to the enslavement of many countries but even in the midst of fierce wars, India did not falter in its freedom struggle.

2. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a ‘mantra’ for the 130 cr Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal.

3. I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solutions.

4. The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.

5. Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’.

6. Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities of self-employment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane.

7. This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir.

8. From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner. The world saw what our forces can do to protect India’s sovereignty in Ladakh. Protecting our sovereignty is supreme for us.

9. Today’s neighbour is not just the one with whom we share a border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I am happy that in the past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in its extended neighbourhood.

10. Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for the future.