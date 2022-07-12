PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, targets opposition for ‘short-cut politics’

Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar where he inaugurated an airport, second in the state after Ranchi and projects worth Rs 16,000 crore.

Warning people against populist measures undertaken by many parties, PM Modi said, “It’s very easy to fetch votes through shortcuts… If the politics of one country depends on shortcut politics then it will lead to a short circuit. We’ve to stay away from it.”

The Prime Minister further pointed out that the ones engaging in “short-cut politics” will never be able to bring about real change, and will always shy away from building new airports, modern highways and hospitals in every district.

Acknowledging Deoghar as a major pilgrimage site in the country, PM Modi said that his government is working towards making all historical and spiritual places in India accessible to all by investing in infrastructure and modern facilities.

“India is the land of devotion, spiritualism and pilgrimage sites. Pilgrimages have crafted us into a better society and a better nation. Look at Deoghar, there is not only ‘Shiv’ but also ‘Shakti’. Lakhs of devotees come here every year from far-off places, with Gangajal…I had the opportunity to visit Deoghar to lay the foundation stone of the airport and today I inaugurated it. Earlier, projects were announced, foundation stones were laid after 2-3 govts, 2-3 more govts’ later bricks were kept and projects saw light of the day after several govts,” said PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived to a rousing welcome in Deoghar and participated in a 12-km-long roadshow with a sea of supporters standing on either side. The crowd, mostly clad in saffron, chanted PM Modi’s name, and showered flowers as Modi greeted them with folded hands.