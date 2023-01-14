scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

One killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha’s Cuttack

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Written by PTI
One killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha’s Cuttack
The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: IE/Pramod Adhikari)

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Also read: British Airways’ trainee ticketing agent arrested for hoax bomb call to cancel SpiceJet flight

Also Read
Congress MP Santokh Singh
RepublicDay Drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites banned in Gurugram till January 26
President Droupadi Murmu
Makar Sankranti Hyderabad police bans kite flying at places of worship in city

Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

“The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery,” Patnaik said in a statement.

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

Also read: Congress keeps poll promise, approves restoration of Old Pension Scheme in Himachal Pradesh

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.

More Stories on
Naveen Patnaik
Odisha

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:24:41 pm