My government was not remote controlled, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that the UPA government led by him was “remote-controlled” by Sonia Gandhi for 10 years.

“It is wrong to say that my government was remote-controlled,” he told a press conference here when asked about Modi’s charge at an election meeting in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

“The Congress government functioned in a way that the party and the government worked in sync on the stage. And I think that the reason for the success of my government was that there was no difference of opinion between the government and the party,” he said.

Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, mocked at United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying “for 10 years, there was a remote-controlled government in Delhi with Madam (Sonia Gandhi) controlling it.”

The Congress is out of power in the state since 2003 while the BJP is seeking a fourth consecutive term by winning the election to the 230 member legislative assembly. The state will have one-day voting on November 28. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.