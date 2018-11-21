My government was not remote controlled, says former PM Manmohan Singh

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 5:21 PM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the UPA government led by him was "remote-controlled" by Sonia Gandhi for 10 years.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File photo)

“It is wrong to say that my government was remote-controlled,” he told a press conference here when asked about Modi’s charge at an election meeting in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

“The Congress government functioned in a way that the party and the government worked in sync on the stage. And I think that the reason for the success of my government was that there was no difference of opinion between the government and the party,” he said.

Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, mocked at United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying “for 10 years, there was a remote-controlled government in Delhi with Madam (Sonia Gandhi) controlling it.”

The Congress is out of power in the state since 2003 while the BJP is seeking a fourth consecutive term by winning the election to the 230 member legislative assembly. The state will have one-day voting on November 28. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

