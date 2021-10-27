Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay High Court to resume hearing on Aryan Khan’s bail plea today

NCB claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday resume hearing on the bail plea filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case. On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed Khan’s bail plea alleging the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

On the other side, Aryan Khan’s advocates submitted to the HC an additional note, stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are being circulated between the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities.

