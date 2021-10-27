  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Mumbai drug bust live updates Bombay High Court to resume hearing on Aryan Khan’s bail plea today

Mumbai drug bust live updates: Bombay High Court to resume hearing on Aryan Khan’s bail plea today

By: |
Updated: October 27, 2021 8:03 am

NCB claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

NCB claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday resume hearing on the bail plea filed by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested earlier this month in the cruise drugs seizure case. On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed Khan’s bail plea alleging the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. The agency also claimed that Aryan Khan and a woman named Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, were tampering with the evidence and witnesses in the case in an attempt to derail the investigation.

On the other side, Aryan Khan’s advocates submitted to the HC an additional note, stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are being circulated between the NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities.

Read More

Live Blog

aryan khan, mumbai drug bust live updates, aryan khan live news, aryan khan bail hearing live news updates, mumbai drugs case live news, bombay high court, sameer wankhede

Highlights

    There was no immediate relief for Aryan Khan (23), the jailed son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as the HC adjourned to Wednesday the hearing on his bail plea after several hours of argument by the defence team headed by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. Outside the court, Malik continued his tirade against Wankhede and levelled a new set of allegations, including illegal phone tapping, against him, while the under-fire IRS officer's wife came out in support for her husband, who landed in New Delhi and visited the NCB headquarters, where he spent over two hours.
    shah rukh khan
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC asks UP govt to file status report after second FIR
    2World steel production falls 9% on year in Sept
    3Pegasus case: SC order on Pegasus snooping case today