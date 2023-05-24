MPBSE class 10th, 12th results: How and where to check at mpbse.nic.in

MP board class10th 12th result 2023: Ending the wait of a large number of students, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the results of Class 10 and 12. Once the results are announced, students may check their results at official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.

Results of both classes will be announced by the state’s Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Once the minister announces the results, the board will then make provisional mark sheets available for students on the official websites mentioned above. In order to clear the exams, students will be required to score at least 35 percent marks.

Once the results are announced tomorrow, the board will also nnounce this year’s toppers list, along with the overall pass percentage and number of students who appeared for the exam.

How to check results

1) Students may first log on to the official websites mpbse.nic.in.

2) After reaching the website, students may check the links showing results

3) Students must have their admit card and roll numbers along with themselves in order to check results

4)They may check their results using the suggested credentials

5) Students may now check their results

6) Download the same after checking the results

7) Take out a print out

8) Keep it with them and use it whenever needed

Earlier, while Class 10th exams had started from March1, the same wenet on till March 27. Similarly, class 12th exams were held from March 2 to April 1. All exams were held in one shift, starting from 9 AM till 1 PM.

Last year, the exams for class 10th were held from February 18 to March 20. Close to 10,29,698 students had appeared for the exams. While exams were announced on April 29, a total of 56.84 percent candidates had passed the exams.