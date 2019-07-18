‘Misplaced priorities’: Sushil Modi draws flak for meeting Hrithik Roshan as Bihar grapples with floods

A view of a flooded village following incessant monsoon rains, in Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The flood situation in Bihar is showing no signs of letting up, with the death toll rising to 67 on Wednesday. Nearly 47 lakh people across the state have been affected by the torrential rainfall and flash floods. As the state continues to battle with the disaster, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has come under heavy criticism for taking time out to meet ‘Super 30’ actor Hrithik Roshan. Modi also met other members associated with the making of the film, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi came down heavily on Modi for not giving time to the people of Bihar, but choosing toget photographed with a Bollywood actor instead. “First focus on the floods, the people of Bihar are suffering. I have requested PM Modi to declare the Bihar floods a national disaster.”

Rabri also urged the central government to deploy the Indian Army for relief operations. “The Indian government should release Rs 10 crore which would be used to provide food and water to the affected,” Rabri said. An RJD spokesperson told Republic TV that the government doesn’t care despite the dire conditions in the state. “The government is busy watching films,” the spokesperson said.

CPI(ML) MLAs Mehboob Alam, Satyadeo Ram and Sudama Prasad, while on a visitin to the flood-hit areas, also blamed the Nitish Kumar government for not carrying out adequeate relief and rescue operations. The CPI leaders alleged that due to the lack of effort from the government, people were dying or being forced to live without any shelter.

The JDU-BJP government in Bihar had come under fire last month for its inept handling of the encephalitis crisis that claimed the lives of over 150 children. During a press meet to list out the measures that were being taken to tackle the menace, the state health minister Mangal Pandey was caught on camera asking reporters the score of the India vs Pakistan cricket match being played that day.