Manipur violence: Three mutilated bodies of village guards found in Ukhrul

In a fresh incident of violence in ethnic strife-hit Manipur, mutilated bodies of three people were found in the early hours of Friday morning in a village in the Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul, reports The Indian Express.

Police said the incident took place at around 4 30 AM in the Kuki village of Thowai Kuki, which comes under the jurisdiction of Ukhrul police.

The deceased have been identified as Thangkhokai Haokip, Jamkhogin Haokip and Hollenson Baite. All of them were reportedly village guards.

Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum said that the incident is related to the ethnic violence in the state.

“Some armed miscreants entered the village and these three people who were guarding the village were shot. The firing has stopped in the area and security forces comprising the Army and police have moved into the area,” Vashum was quoted saying by IE.

The three were aged between 24-35 years, and their bodies were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas, said officials, reports PTI.

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

Ethnic violence has rocked the state since May 3 and the worst-affected districts have been Meitei-dominated Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Kakching and Kuki-Zomi-dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.