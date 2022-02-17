Manipur Election 2022: BJP manifesto promises pension hike, free laptops and setting up of AIIMS in state

The voting for Manipur Assembly Polls will be held in two phases – February 28 and March 5 and results will be out on March 10.

Manipur Election 2022: The ruling BJP today launched its manifesto for the Manipur assembly elections. Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the double-engine government under PM Narendra Modi has mainstreamed the Northeast under the Act East Policy.

The party has, however, promised a number of freebies to woo voters in the Northeastern state ahead of the two-phase poll scheduled for February 28 and March 5.

Addressing a gathering of media and party leaders, JP Nadda said, “We’re going to increase the monthly pension of senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Financial support to farmers under PM-KISAN will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for Manipur. In the same way, free of cost, accidental insurance will be given to the tune of Rs 5 lakh to all fishermen of the state. Scholarships will be given to all children of small and marginal farmers as well as landless farmers.”

He said that ‘Aspirational Blocks’ and ‘One Sub-Division, One Product’ programmes will be started in Manipur and these programmes will facilitate multi-faceted development in different blocks, popularise products and bring the market to the state. He said that black rice, lemon, chilli and orange have all got GI tags thus benefiting the food and fruit markets of Manipur.

Nadda also reached out to the students and youth. “Free scooties will be provided to all college-going meritorious girls in Manipur. Girls from EWS and backward sections will get an educational incentive of Rs 25,000. We will also provide free laptops to all meritorious students passing Class XII,” said the BJP chief.

Nadda said that 100 per cent coverage of the Aysuhman Bharat scheme will be ensured. He also said that an AIIMS and a skill university will be established in Manipur. “We stand committed to establish a skill university in Manipur and that is how we are going to provide jobs or facilitate job opportunities. We also stand by the opening of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Manipur,” he promised.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress, Nadda said, “600 bandhs took place in Manipur during Congress era. During N Biren Singh Ji’s government, there has not been a single bandh in the state!”

